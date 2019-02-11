Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 11, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 38 30 4 3 1 64 139 79
Birmingham 37 25 10 2 0 52 131 103
Huntsville 36 23 11 2 0 48 127 101
Macon 38 21 13 1 3 46 113 96
Knoxville 37 19 13 4 1 43 122 116
Fayetteville 37 19 14 2 2 42 114 125
Roanoke 37 18 16 2 1 39 109 111
Pensacola 36 12 20 2 2 28 76 102
Quad City 35 10 22 2 1 23 80 116
Evansville 37 7 27 3 0 17 79 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

