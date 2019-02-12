SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|38
|30
|4
|3
|1
|64
|139
|79
|Birmingham
|38
|26
|10
|2
|0
|54
|135
|104
|Huntsville
|37
|23
|12
|2
|0
|48
|128
|105
|Macon
|38
|21
|13
|1
|3
|46
|113
|96
|Knoxville
|37
|19
|13
|4
|1
|43
|122
|116
|Fayetteville
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|114
|125
|Roanoke
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|109
|111
|Pensacola
|36
|12
|20
|2
|2
|28
|76
|102
|Quad City
|35
|10
|22
|2
|1
|23
|80
|116
|Evansville
|37
|7
|27
|3
|0
|17
|79
|141
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
