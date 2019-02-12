SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 30 4 3 1 64 139 79 Birmingham 38 26 10 2 0 54 135 104 Huntsville 37 23 12 2 0 48 128 105 Macon 38 21 13 1 3 46 113 96 Knoxville 37 19 13 4 1 43 122 116 Fayetteville 37 19 14 2 2 42 114 125 Roanoke 37 18 16 2 1 39 109 111 Pensacola 36 12 20 2 2 28 76 102 Quad City 35 10 22 2 1 23 80 116 Evansville 37 7 27 3 0 17 79 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

