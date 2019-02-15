Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 15, 2019 10:51 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 39 30 4 3 2 65 140 81
Birmingham 39 27 10 2 0 56 137 105
Huntsville 38 23 13 2 0 48 131 110
Macon 39 21 13 2 3 47 115 99
Knoxville 38 19 14 4 1 43 123 119
Fayetteville 37 19 14 2 2 42 114 125
Roanoke 38 19 16 2 1 41 114 114
Pensacola 36 12 20 2 2 28 76 102
Quad City 36 11 22 2 1 25 83 118
Evansville 38 8 27 3 0 19 82 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Quad City 3, Macon 2, OT

Evansville 3, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 2, Peoria 1, SO

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

