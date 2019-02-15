SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|38
|30
|4
|3
|1
|64
|139
|79
|Birmingham
|38
|26
|10
|2
|0
|54
|135
|104
|Huntsville
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|48
|131
|110
|Macon
|39
|21
|13
|2
|3
|47
|115
|99
|Knoxville
|38
|19
|14
|4
|1
|43
|123
|119
|Fayetteville
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|114
|125
|Roanoke
|38
|19
|16
|2
|1
|41
|114
|114
|Pensacola
|36
|12
|20
|2
|2
|28
|76
|102
|Quad City
|36
|11
|22
|2
|1
|25
|83
|118
|Evansville
|38
|8
|27
|3
|0
|19
|82
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3
Quad City 3, Macon 2, OT
Evansville 3, Knoxville 1
Birmingham at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
