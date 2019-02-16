SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 31 4 3 2 67 144 82 Birmingham 39 27 10 2 0 56 137 105 Huntsville 39 23 14 2 0 48 134 114 Macon 40 21 14 2 3 47 116 103 Knoxville 39 20 14 4 1 45 126 121 Roanoke 39 20 16 2 1 43 118 117 Fayetteville 38 19 14 3 2 43 118 130 Pensacola 37 13 20 2 2 30 81 106 Quad City 36 11 22 2 1 25 83 118 Evansville 39 8 27 4 0 20 84 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Quad City 3, Macon 2, OT

Evansville 3, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 2, Peoria 1, SO

Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

