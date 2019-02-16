Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 16, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 40 31 4 3 2 67 144 82
Birmingham 40 28 10 2 0 58 142 109
Huntsville 39 23 14 2 0 48 134 114
Macon 40 21 14 2 3 47 116 103
Knoxville 39 20 14 4 1 45 126 121
Fayetteville 39 19 14 4 2 44 122 135
Roanoke 39 20 16 2 1 43 118 117
Pensacola 38 14 20 2 2 32 86 110
Quad City 37 11 22 3 1 26 87 123
Evansville 39 8 27 4 0 20 84 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Huntsville 3

Quad City 3, Macon 2, OT

Evansville 3, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 2, Peoria 1, SO

Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT

Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Birmingham 5, Quad City 4, OT

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

