SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|40
|31
|4
|3
|2
|67
|144
|82
|Birmingham
|41
|29
|10
|2
|0
|60
|148
|112
|Huntsville
|39
|23
|14
|2
|0
|48
|134
|114
|Macon
|40
|21
|14
|2
|3
|47
|116
|103
|Knoxville
|39
|20
|14
|4
|1
|45
|126
|121
|Fayetteville
|39
|19
|14
|4
|2
|44
|122
|135
|Roanoke
|39
|20
|16
|2
|1
|43
|118
|117
|Pensacola
|38
|14
|20
|2
|2
|32
|86
|110
|Quad City
|38
|11
|23
|3
|1
|26
|90
|129
|Evansville
|39
|8
|27
|4
|0
|20
|84
|145
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3
Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT
Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4, OT
Birmingham 5, Quad City 4, OT
Peoria 4, Macon 1
Birmingham 6, Quad City 3
Roanoke at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.