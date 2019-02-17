SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 31 4 3 2 67 144 82 Birmingham 41 29 10 2 0 60 148 112 Huntsville 39 23 14 2 0 48 134 114 Macon 40 21 14 2 3 47 116 103 Knoxville 39 20 14 4 1 45 126 121 Fayetteville 39 19 14 4 2 44 122 135 Roanoke 39 20 16 2 1 43 118 117 Pensacola 38 14 20 2 2 32 86 110 Quad City 38 11 23 3 1 26 90 129 Evansville 39 8 27 4 0 20 84 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT

Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Birmingham 5, Quad City 4, OT

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Quad City 3

Roanoke at Knoxville, 3:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

