SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 40 31 4 3 2 67 144 82 Birmingham 41 29 10 2 0 60 148 112 Huntsville 40 24 14 2 0 50 140 115 Macon 40 21 14 2 3 47 116 103 Knoxville 40 21 14 4 1 47 129 123 Fayetteville 40 19 14 4 3 45 123 137 Roanoke 40 20 17 2 1 43 120 120 Pensacola 39 15 20 2 2 34 88 111 Quad City 38 11 23 3 1 26 90 129 Evansville 40 8 28 4 0 20 85 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Knoxville 3, Evansville 2, OT

Pensacola 5, Fayetteville 4, OT

Birmingham 5, Quad City 4, OT

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Quad City 3

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Huntsville 6, Evansville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

