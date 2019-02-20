SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|40
|31
|4
|3
|2
|67
|144
|82
|Birmingham
|41
|29
|10
|2
|0
|60
|148
|112
|Huntsville
|40
|24
|14
|2
|0
|50
|140
|115
|Macon
|40
|21
|14
|2
|3
|47
|116
|103
|Knoxville
|40
|21
|14
|4
|1
|47
|129
|123
|Fayetteville
|40
|19
|14
|4
|3
|45
|123
|137
|Roanoke
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|120
|120
|Pensacola
|39
|15
|20
|2
|2
|34
|88
|111
|Quad City
|38
|11
|23
|3
|1
|26
|90
|129
|Evansville
|40
|8
|28
|4
|0
|20
|85
|151
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
