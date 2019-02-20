Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 20, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 40 31 4 3 2 67 144 82
Birmingham 41 29 10 2 0 60 148 112
Huntsville 40 24 14 2 0 50 140 115
Macon 40 21 14 2 3 47 116 103
Knoxville 40 21 14 4 1 47 129 123
Fayetteville 40 19 14 4 3 45 123 137
Roanoke 40 20 17 2 1 43 120 120
Pensacola 39 15 20 2 2 34 88 111
Quad City 38 11 23 3 1 26 90 129
Evansville 40 8 28 4 0 20 85 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 10 a.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

