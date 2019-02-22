SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 32 4 3 2 69 152 84 Birmingham 41 29 10 2 0 60 148 112 Huntsville 41 25 14 2 0 52 146 118 Macon 42 22 15 2 3 49 125 111 Knoxville 41 21 15 4 1 47 131 126 Fayetteville 41 20 14 4 3 47 127 140 Roanoke 41 20 18 2 1 43 122 128 Pensacola 40 15 21 2 2 34 91 115 Quad City 40 12 24 3 1 28 94 134 Evansville 42 9 29 4 0 22 90 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 3, Knoxville 2

Macon 6, Evansville 2

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Macon 3

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 8, Roanoke 2

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.