Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 22, 2019 10:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 40 31 4 3 2 67 144 82
Birmingham 41 29 10 2 0 60 148 112
Huntsville 41 25 14 2 0 52 146 118
Macon 42 22 15 2 3 49 125 111
Knoxville 41 21 15 4 1 47 131 126
Fayetteville 41 20 14 4 3 47 127 140
Roanoke 40 20 17 2 1 43 120 120
Pensacola 40 15 21 2 2 34 91 115
Quad City 40 12 24 3 1 28 94 134
Evansville 42 9 29 4 0 22 90 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 3, Knoxville 2

Macon 6, Evansville 2

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Macon 3

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.