SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|41
|32
|4
|3
|2
|69
|152
|84
|Birmingham
|42
|30
|10
|2
|0
|62
|151
|114
|Huntsville
|41
|25
|14
|2
|0
|52
|146
|118
|Macon
|42
|22
|15
|2
|3
|49
|125
|111
|Knoxville
|42
|21
|16
|4
|1
|47
|133
|129
|Fayetteville
|41
|20
|14
|4
|3
|47
|127
|140
|Roanoke
|41
|20
|18
|2
|1
|43
|122
|128
|Pensacola
|40
|15
|21
|2
|2
|34
|91
|115
|Quad City
|40
|12
|24
|3
|1
|28
|94
|134
|Evansville
|42
|9
|29
|4
|0
|22
|90
|158
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 4, Pensacola 3
Quad City 3, Knoxville 2
Macon 6, Evansville 2
Huntsville 6, Macon 3
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
Peoria 8, Roanoke 2
Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.