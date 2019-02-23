SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 32 4 3 2 69 152 84 Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118 Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120 Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115 Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130 Fayetteville 42 20 14 4 4 48 128 142 Roanoke 41 20 18 2 1 43 122 128 Pensacola 41 16 21 2 2 36 93 116 Quad City 40 12 24 3 1 28 94 134 Evansville 42 9 29 4 0 22 90 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Macon 3

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 8, Roanoke 2

Advertisement

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.