Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 23, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 41 32 4 3 2 69 152 84
Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118
Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120
Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115
Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130
Fayetteville 42 20 14 4 4 48 128 142
Roanoke 41 20 18 2 1 43 122 128
Pensacola 41 16 21 2 2 36 93 116
Quad City 41 13 24 3 1 30 97 135
Evansville 43 9 30 4 0 22 91 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Macon 3

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 8, Roanoke 2

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.