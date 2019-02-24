SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 33 4 3 2 71 156 87 Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118 Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120 Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115 Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130 Fayetteville 42 20 14 4 4 48 128 142 Roanoke 42 20 18 3 1 44 125 132 Pensacola 41 16 21 2 2 36 93 116 Quad City 41 13 24 3 1 30 97 135 Evansville 43 9 30 4 0 22 91 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Advertisement

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Quad City, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.