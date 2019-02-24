SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|42
|33
|4
|3
|2
|71
|156
|87
|Birmingham
|43
|30
|11
|2
|0
|62
|152
|118
|Huntsville
|42
|26
|14
|2
|0
|54
|150
|120
|Macon
|43
|22
|16
|2
|3
|49
|127
|115
|Knoxville
|43
|22
|16
|4
|1
|49
|137
|130
|Fayetteville
|42
|20
|14
|4
|4
|48
|128
|142
|Roanoke
|42
|20
|18
|3
|1
|44
|125
|132
|Pensacola
|41
|16
|21
|2
|2
|36
|93
|116
|Quad City
|41
|13
|24
|3
|1
|30
|97
|135
|Evansville
|43
|9
|30
|4
|0
|22
|91
|161
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1, SO
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1
Huntsville 4, Macon 2
Quad City 3, Evansville 1
Peoria 4, Roanoke 3, OT
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Quad City, 7:30 p.m.
