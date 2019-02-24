Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 24, 2019 6:39 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 43 34 4 3 2 73 160 89
Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118
Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120
Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115
Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130
Fayetteville 43 20 15 4 4 48 131 146
Roanoke 43 20 19 3 1 44 127 136
Pensacola 42 17 21 2 2 38 97 119
Quad City 41 13 24 3 1 30 97 135
Evansville 43 9 30 4 0 22 91 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Fayetteville 1, SO

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Huntsville 4, Macon 2

Quad City 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 4, Roanoke 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Fayetteville 3

Peoria 4, Roanoke 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke at Quad City, 7:30 p.m.

