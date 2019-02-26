Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 26, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 43 34 4 3 2 73 160 89
Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118
Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120
Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115
Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130
Fayetteville 43 20 15 4 4 48 131 146
Roanoke 44 21 19 3 1 46 131 138
Pensacola 42 17 21 2 2 38 97 119
Quad City 42 13 25 3 1 30 99 139
Evansville 43 9 30 4 0 22 91 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Quad City 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.