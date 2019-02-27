SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 34 4 3 2 73 160 89 Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118 Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120 Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115 Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130 Fayetteville 43 20 15 4 4 48 131 146 Roanoke 44 21 19 3 1 46 131 138 Pensacola 42 17 21 2 2 38 97 119 Quad City 42 13 25 3 1 30 99 139 Evansville 43 9 30 4 0 22 91 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Quad City 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

