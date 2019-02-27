Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 27, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 43 34 4 3 2 73 160 89
Birmingham 43 30 11 2 0 62 152 118
Huntsville 42 26 14 2 0 54 150 120
Macon 43 22 16 2 3 49 127 115
Knoxville 43 22 16 4 1 49 137 130
Fayetteville 43 20 15 4 4 48 131 146
Roanoke 44 21 19 3 1 46 131 138
Pensacola 42 17 21 2 2 38 97 119
Quad City 42 13 25 3 1 30 99 139
Evansville 43 9 30 4 0 22 91 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Quad City 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

