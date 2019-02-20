Listen Live Sports

Spieth’s caddie leaves Mexico upon death of father

February 20, 2019 8:30 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The caddie for Jordan Spieth has left the Mexico Championship because of the death of his father.

Michael Greller, the former sixth-grade math teacher from the Seattle area and only caddie Spieth has had as a pro, learned that John Greller had died Tuesday night.

Spieth’s father, Shawn, caddied nine holes of practice Wednesday and will be on the bag the rest of the week at Chapultepec Golf Club.

Shawn Spieth only goes to a handful of tournaments outside the majors and wasn’t planning to be in Mexico City this week until he decided to fly down from Dallas on Tuesday, before Greller learned that his father had died.

