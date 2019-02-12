Spurs-Grizzlies, Box

SAN ANTONIO (108)

Gay 4-11 5-6 15, Bertans 5-7 3-3 17, Aldridge 8-15 6-10 22, Forbes 3-10 3-3 9, DeRozan 5-19 2-3 12, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 7-12 2-2 22, Belinelli 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 36-86 23-29 108.

MEMPHIS (107)

Holiday 5-11 0-0 11, Jackson Jr. 2-7 4-6 9, Rabb 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 2-9 0-0 4, Bradley 15-21 0-0 33, Miles 3-8 2-2 10, Caboclo 2-7 0-0 4, Valanciunas 9-11 5-8 23, Noah 4-6 0-0 8, Carter 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 44-89 11-16 107.

San Antonio 20 37 37 14—108 Memphis 33 25 28 21—107

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 13-21 (Mills 6-8, Bertans 4-4, Gay 2-3, Belinelli 1-5, Forbes 0-1), Memphis 8-24 (Bradley 3-5, Miles 2-5, Jackson Jr. 1-2, Holiday 1-3, Carter 1-3, Valanciunas 0-1, Rabb 0-1, Caboclo 0-1, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Gay 12), Memphis 48 (Valanciunas 10). Assists_San Antonio 23 (Gay 8), Memphis 25 (Wright, Bradley 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 14, Memphis 23. Technicals_Noah. A_13,788 (18,119).

