Spurs-Jazz, Box

SAN ANTONIO (105)

Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, Aldridge 5-16 4-4 15, Poeltl 4-5 0-0 8, Forbes 5-12 0-0 12, DeRozan 10-19 3-3 23, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 6, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-3 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Gasol 2-3 1-2 5, Mills 5-9 2-3 14, Belinelli 3-10 5-5 11. Totals 40-89 18-20 105.

UTAH (125)

Ingles 4-6 0-0 11, Favors 4-10 3-5 11, Gobert 8-10 5-6 21, Rubio 7-13 1-2 16, Mitchell 9-22 3-4 23, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, O’Neale 6-7 1-1 17, Crowder 3-10 0-0 9, Niang 1-1 0-0 3, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 1-2 2-2 5, Korver 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 47-90 15-20 125.

San Antonio 24 24 27 30—105 Utah 23 39 24 39—125

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 2-5, Bertans 2-5, Forbes 2-6, Aldridge 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Belinelli 0-3), Utah 16-41 (O’Neale 4-4, Ingles 3-5, Crowder 3-9, Mitchell 2-9, Niang 1-1, Allen 1-2, Korver 1-3, Rubio 1-4, Sefolosha 0-1, Favors 0-1, Neto 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 10), Utah 52 (Gobert 13). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Mills, DeRozan 5), Utah 29 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, Utah 17. Technicals_Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

