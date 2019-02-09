Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Jazz, Box

February 9, 2019 7:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (105)

Bertans 3-7 3-3 11, Aldridge 5-16 4-4 15, Poeltl 4-5 0-0 8, Forbes 5-12 0-0 12, DeRozan 10-19 3-3 23, Cunningham 3-4 0-0 6, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-3 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-1 0-0 0, Gasol 2-3 1-2 5, Mills 5-9 2-3 14, Belinelli 3-10 5-5 11. Totals 40-89 18-20 105.

UTAH (125)

Ingles 4-6 0-0 11, Favors 4-10 3-5 11, Gobert 8-10 5-6 21, Rubio 7-13 1-2 16, Mitchell 9-22 3-4 23, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, O’Neale 6-7 1-1 17, Crowder 3-10 0-0 9, Niang 1-1 0-0 3, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 1-2 2-2 5, Korver 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 47-90 15-20 125.

San Antonio 24 24 27 30—105
Utah 23 39 24 39—125

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-22 (Mills 2-5, Bertans 2-5, Forbes 2-6, Aldridge 1-2, Cunningham 0-1, Belinelli 0-3), Utah 16-41 (O’Neale 4-4, Ingles 3-5, Crowder 3-9, Mitchell 2-9, Niang 1-1, Allen 1-2, Korver 1-3, Rubio 1-4, Sefolosha 0-1, Favors 0-1, Neto 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 10), Utah 52 (Gobert 13). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Mills, DeRozan 5), Utah 29 (Rubio 6). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, Utah 17. Technicals_Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.