Spurs-Knicks, Box

SAN ANTONIO (118)

Bertans 1-4 2-2 4, Gay 4-10 1-1 10, Aldridge 7-12 4-4 18, Forbes 4-12 5-5 15, DeRozan 12-22 8-10 32, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 4, Pondexter 2-3 3-3 7, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Gasol 0-2 0-0 0, Poeltl 6-7 0-1 12, Mills 2-14 2-2 8, Belinelli 2-5 3-3 8. Totals 42-94 28-31 118.

NEW YORK (130)

Knox 8-18 2-3 19, Thomas 7-13 0-0 16, Vonleh 1-3 1-1 3, Smith Jr. 8-17 2-3 19, Dotson 9-17 1-2 27, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 5-7 5-7 15, Mudiay 8-10 0-0 19, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Trier 3-10 3-3 9. Totals 50-98 14-19 130.

San Antonio 26 27 30 35—118 New York 30 32 32 36—130

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-24 (Mills 2-7, Forbes 2-8, Gay 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Bertans 0-3), New York 16-37 (Dotson 8-13, Mudiay 3-5, Thomas 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-1, Knox 1-6, Vonleh 0-1, Ellenson 0-1, Trier 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 50 (DeRozan, Poeltl 9), New York 49 (Robinson 14). Assists_San Antonio 18 (DeRozan, Mills 4), New York 25 (Smith Jr. 13). Total Fouls_San Antonio 20, New York 27. A_18,019 (19,812).

