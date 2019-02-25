Spurs-Nets, Box

SAN ANTONIO (85)

DeRozan 9-14 5-5 23, Bertans 1-5 0-0 2, Aldridge 12-21 2-3 26, Forbes 2-14 2-2 6, White 3-10 0-0 7, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 5-9 2-2 13, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-7 0-0 0, Mills 1-7 0-0 3, Belinelli 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 35-96 11-12 85.

BROOKLYN (101)

Harris 5-7 0-1 15, Graham 2-6 0-0 6, Allen 4-4 1-4 9, Russell 9-19 0-0 23, LeVert 5-14 3-3 15, Carroll 1-6 4-4 7, Kurucs 2-4 2-2 7, Davis 2-4 2-2 6, Napier 2-8 0-0 5, Crabbe 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 35-81 12-16 101.

San Antonio 20 18 21 26— 85 Brooklyn 28 24 29 20—101

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 4-24 (Gay 1-3, White 1-3, Mills 1-4, Belinelli 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Forbes 0-6), Brooklyn 19-50 (Harris 5-6, Russell 5-11, LeVert 2-5, Graham 2-5, Crabbe 2-8, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-6, Napier 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 47 (Aldridge 10), Brooklyn 51 (Carroll 12). Assists_San Antonio 14 (White 4), Brooklyn 24 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 13, Brooklyn 15. Technicals_DeRozan. A_13,479 (17,732).

