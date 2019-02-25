Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Nets, Box

February 25, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (85)

DeRozan 9-14 5-5 23, Bertans 1-5 0-0 2, Aldridge 12-21 2-3 26, Forbes 2-14 2-2 6, White 3-10 0-0 7, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 5-9 2-2 13, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-7 0-0 0, Mills 1-7 0-0 3, Belinelli 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 35-96 11-12 85.

BROOKLYN (101)

Harris 5-7 0-1 15, Graham 2-6 0-0 6, Allen 4-4 1-4 9, Russell 9-19 0-0 23, LeVert 5-14 3-3 15, Carroll 1-6 4-4 7, Kurucs 2-4 2-2 7, Davis 2-4 2-2 6, Napier 2-8 0-0 5, Crabbe 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 35-81 12-16 101.

San Antonio 20 18 21 26— 85
Brooklyn 28 24 29 20—101

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 4-24 (Gay 1-3, White 1-3, Mills 1-4, Belinelli 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, Bertans 0-2, Forbes 0-6), Brooklyn 19-50 (Harris 5-6, Russell 5-11, LeVert 2-5, Graham 2-5, Crabbe 2-8, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-6, Napier 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 47 (Aldridge 10), Brooklyn 51 (Carroll 12). Assists_San Antonio 14 (White 4), Brooklyn 24 (Russell 8). Total Fouls_San Antonio 13, Brooklyn 15. Technicals_DeRozan. A_13,479 (17,732).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.