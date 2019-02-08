Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Spurs-Trail Blazers, Box

February 8, 2019
 
SAN ANTONIO (118)

Bertans 1-2 0-0 2, Gay 10-15 0-1 25, Aldridge 7-19 3-5 17, Forbes 4-5 0-0 11, DeRozan 14-28 7-8 35, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Eubanks 1-1 0-0 2, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 4-5 0-0 8, Mills 3-8 0-0 7, Belinelli 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 48-91 10-14 118.

PORTLAND (127)

Harkless 1-4 0-0 2, Aminu 3-5 5-5 11, Nurkic 9-15 4-4 22, Lillard 10-20 4-4 24, McCollum 10-21 3-3 30, Layman 5-10 2-2 13, Leonard 2-2 0-0 5, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Simons 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Hood 6-7 0-0 14. Totals 49-91 18-18 127.

San Antonio 34 23 33 28—118
Portland 31 39 26 31—127

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-21 (Gay 5-6, Forbes 3-4, Belinelli 2-4, Cunningham 1-1, Mills 1-5, Bertans 0-1), Portland 11-31 (McCollum 7-13, Hood 2-3, Leonard 1-1, Layman 1-5, Harkless 0-1, Collins 0-1, Lillard 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 10), Portland 33 (McCollum 9). Assists_San Antonio 19 (Mills 8), Portland 26 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 16, Portland 14. Technicals_Nurkic. A_19,393 (19,393).

