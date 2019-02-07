Spurs-Warriors, Box

SAN ANTONIO (102)

Gay 6-12 2-2 15, Bertans 3-7 4-4 12, Poeltl 3-4 1-1 7, Mills 6-10 0-0 16, Belinelli 3-9 1-1 9, Cunningham 4-5 2-2 11, Pondexter 3-6 0-0 6, Metu 1-3 0-0 2, Eubanks 3-3 3-3 9, Gasol 0-1 1-2 1, Forbes 3-11 2-2 10, Walker IV 0-10 4-4 4. Totals 35-81 20-21 102.

GOLDEN STATE (141)

Durant 9-13 2-2 23, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Cousins 3-6 9-13 15, Curry 7-12 2-3 19, Thompson 11-13 0-0 26, McKinnie 1-3 0-0 2, Jerebko 3-5 0-0 8, Looney 4-7 2-3 10, Bell 3-6 0-0 6, Derrickson 2-4 0-0 6, Cook 2-10 0-0 4, Livingston 2-3 0-0 4, Iguodala 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 55-95 15-21 141.

San Antonio 31 21 31 19—102 Golden State 33 33 49 26—141

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-32 (Mills 4-7, Bertans 2-5, Belinelli 2-5, Forbes 2-6, Cunningham 1-2, Gay 1-3, Walker IV 0-2, Pondexter 0-2), Golden State 16-34 (Thompson 4-5, Durant 3-4, Curry 3-5, Jerebko 2-3, Derrickson 2-3, Iguodala 1-3, Green 1-3, McKinnie 0-1, Cousins 0-2, Cook 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 30 (Cunningham, Metu 5), Golden State 52 (Durant 8). Assists_San Antonio 24 (Poeltl 6), Golden State 42 (Durant 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 19, Golden State 20. A_19,596 (19,596).

