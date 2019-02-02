Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sri Lankan opener taken off field on stretcher after bouncer

February 2, 2019 1:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne was hit by a bouncing delivery on his helmet and was taken off the field at Manuka Oval on a stretcher on the second day of the test match against Australia.

Karunaratne crumpled to the ground after ducking into a Pat Cummins bouncer which rocketed into the back of his helmet after tea on the second day Saturday.

The 30-year-old Karunaratne, who retired hurt on 46, left the ground on a motorized stretcher. He was later shown on television being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

He appeared to be conscious, although medical staff appeared concerned about his neck.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.