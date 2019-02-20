St. Francis looks to extend streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (16-11, 8-6) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (14-11, 10-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its eighth straight conference win against St. Francis (NY). St. Francis (Pa.)’s last NEC loss came against the Wagner Seahawks 83-79 on Jan. 24. St. Francis (NY) beat Central Connecticut by 11 in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Keith Braxton has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 14-5 when it scores at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Red Flash are 8-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 6-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The Terriers are 8-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 8-11 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76.6 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 80 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.