Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stafford lifts North Alabama over Kennesaw State 76-61

February 20, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kendall Stafford had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as North Alabama got past Kennesaw State 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Jamari Blackmon had 18 points for North Alabama (9-19, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kendarius Smith added eight assists. Emanuel Littles had nine rebounds for the road team.

Tyler Hooker had 20 points and three blocks for the Owls (5-23, 2-11). Danny Lewis added 13 points. Bryson Lockley had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Bobby Parker was held to 3 points despite coming into the contest as the Owls’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 76-71 on Jan. 24. North Alabama faces Stetson on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.