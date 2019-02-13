Listen Live Sports

Stanford University track picked to host Diamond League meet

February 13, 2019 9:25 am
 
MONACO (AP) — The IAAF says Stanford University in California will host the only American stop on track and field’s Diamond League circuit this season.

The Prefontaine Classic will be moved from Eugene, Oregon, this season because Hayward Field is being renovated to host the 2021 world championships.

The IAAF says Stanford’s Cobb Track and Angell Field will stage the Pre on June 30.

Organizers had made “an extensive search in Oregon and along the West Coast” to find a replacement.

The 14-meet Diamond League series starts on May 3 in Doha, Qatar, the host of this year’s world championships.

