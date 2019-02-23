Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars acquire F Mats Zuccarello from Rangers

February 23, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Mats Zuccarello from the New York Rangers to bolster their push for a playoff spot.

The Rangers are receiving a conditional second-round draft pick this year and a conditional third-round pick in the 2010 draft in the deal announced Saturday night.

Zuccarello had 113 goals and 239 assists in 509 games over parts of nine seasons in New York. This season, he had 11 goals and 26 assists in 46 games.

The 31-year-old Norwegian goes from a Rangers team in rebuilding mode to a Stars team that is tied with Colorado for the wild card spots in the Western Conference.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Dallas acquired defenseman Ben Lovejoy in a trade with New Jersey.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.