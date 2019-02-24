Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Blackhawks Sums

February 24, 2019 6:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 2 1 1—4
Chicago 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Dallas, Faksa 11 (Dickinson, Zuccarello), 11:35. 2, Dallas, Radulov 17 (Heiskanen), 17:28. Penalties_Hayden, CHI, Major (fighting), 11:35; Dickinson, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:35.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Zuccarello 12 (Lindell, Seguin), 1:44. 4, Chicago, Kunitz 2 (Keith, Kruger), 2:58. 5, Chicago, Caggiula 11 (Gustafsson, Keith), 15:37. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 11:43.

Third Period_6, Chicago, Toews 29 (Gustafsson), 4:16 (pp). 7, Dallas, Spezza 8 (Klingberg, Radulov), 8:55 (pp). Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 3:29; Chicago bench, served by Strome (too many men on the ice), 7:25; Keith, CHI, (tripping), 8:03; Lovejoy, DAL, (hooking), 12:40; Polak, DAL, major (high sticking), 15:26.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-14-3_29. Chicago 13-20-14_47.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Chicago 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 12-13-3 (47 shots-44 saves). Chicago, Ward 14-10-4 (29-25).

A_21,474 (19,717). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.