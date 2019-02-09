Stars-Coyotes Sum

|Dallas
First Period_1, Arizona, Goligoski 3 (Oesterle, Galchenyuk), 8:49 (pp).
Second Period_2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 10 (Cousins, Goligoski), 15:31 (pp).
Third Period_3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 11 (Cousins, Keller), 3:39. 4, Dallas, Ritchie 4 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 16:21. 5, Dallas, Radulov 15 (Benn, Klingberg), 16:48.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-10_35. Arizona 18-11-10_39.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Arizona 2 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 9-10-3 (39 shots-36 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 12-13-5 (35-33).
A_13,418 (17,125). T_2:32.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, David Brisebois.
