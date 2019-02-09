Stars-Coyotes Sums

Dallas 0 0 2—2 Arizona 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Goligoski 3 (Galchenyuk, Oesterle), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 8:42; Polak, DAL, (roughing), 11:32; Crouse, ARI, (boarding), 16:33.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 10 (Goligoski, Cousins), 15:31 (pp). Penalties_Garland, ARI, (tripping), 5:36; Oleksiak, DAL, (tripping), 14:46.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 11 (Cousins, Keller), 3:39. 4, Dallas, Ritchie 4 (Hintz, Heiskanen), 16:21. 5, Dallas, Radulov 15 (Benn, Klingberg), 16:48. Penalties_Hjalmarsson, ARI, (interference), 12:51.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-10_35. Arizona 18-11-10_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Arizona 2 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 9-10-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 12-13-5 (35-33).

A_13,418 (17,125). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, David Brisebois.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.