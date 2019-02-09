Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Coyotes Sums

February 9, 2019 6:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 0 2—2
Arizona 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Arizona, Goligoski 3 (Galchenyuk, Oesterle), 8:49 (pp). Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 8:42; Polak, DAL, (roughing), 11:32; Crouse, ARI, (boarding), 16:33.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 10 (Goligoski, Cousins), 15:31 (pp). Penalties_Garland, ARI, (tripping), 5:36; Oleksiak, DAL, (tripping), 14:46.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 11 (Cousins, Keller), 3:39. 4, Dallas, Ritchie 4 (Hintz, Heiskanen), 16:21. 5, Dallas, Radulov 15 (Benn, Klingberg), 16:48. Penalties_Hjalmarsson, ARI, (interference), 12:51.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-10_35. Arizona 18-11-10_39.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Arizona 2 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 9-10-3 (38 shots-35 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 12-13-5 (35-33).

A_13,418 (17,125). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, David Brisebois.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.