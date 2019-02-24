Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars forward Jamie Benn leaves game with upper-body injury

February 24, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas forward Jamie Benn has been ruled out for the rest of the Stars game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.

Benn, who has 21 goals and 20 assists in 61 games, was hurt during the first shift of the game and went to the dressing room for evaluation.

Dallas leads Chicago 3-1 late in the second period.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.