Stars-Golden Knights Sum

Dallas 1 0 0—1 Vegas 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Spezza, Radulov), 11:13 (pp).

Second Period_2, Vegas, Pacioretty 19 (Schmidt, Stastny), 11:48 (pp).

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 20, 14:52. 4, Vegas, Schmidt 8 (Engelland, Smith), 17:58. 5, Vegas, McNabb 3 (Stastny), 18:59.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-9-1_24. Vegas 14-13-21_48.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 19-14-2 (46 shots-44 saves). Vegas, Fleury 30-19-5 (24-23).

A_18,261 (17,367). T_2:42.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

