The Associated Press
 
Stars-Golden Knights Sums

February 27, 2019 12:53 am
 
Dallas 1 0 0—1
Vegas 0 1 3—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Spezza, Radulov), 11:13 (pp). Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, served by Tuch, (cross checking), 10:09; Marchessault, VGK, (roughing), 10:09; Faksa, DAL, (interference), 10:09.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Pacioretty 19 (Schmidt, Stastny), 11:48 (pp). Penalties_Dickinson, DAL, (holding), 10:04; Marchessault, VGK, (tripping), 16:56.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 20, 14:52. 4, Vegas, Schmidt 8 (Engelland, Smith), 17:58. 5, Vegas, McNabb 3 (Stastny), 18:59. Penalties_Spezza, DAL, (tripping), 5:52; Comeau, DAL, (high sticking), 6:15.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 14-9-1_24. Vegas 14-13-21_48.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 19-14-2 (46 shots-44 saves). Vegas, Fleury 30-19-5 (24-23).

A_18,261 (17,367). T_2:42.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.

The Associated Press

