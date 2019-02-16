Listen Live Sports

Stars-Hurricanes Sum

February 16, 2019 10:37 pm
 
Dallas 0 0 0—0
Carolina 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Williams 15 (Niederreiter, Aho), 5:09. 2, Carolina, McGinn 7 (Faulk), 8:31.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Ferland 16 (Wallmark, Svechnikov), 16:08 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-11-7_33. Carolina 8-4-15_27.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Carolina 1 of 1.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 10-12-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 13-12-3 (33-33).

A_14,369 (18,680). T_2:23.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Mark Shewchyk.

