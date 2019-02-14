Stars-Lightning Sum

Dallas 0 0 0—0 Tampa Bay 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 31 (Palat, Kucherov), 7:19 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Point, Kucherov), 12:39. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 20 (Stamkos, Palat), 12:53. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 26 (Killorn), 14:40.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (McDonagh, Stralman), 8:23. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 32 (Kucherov, Point), 16:28 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-12-7_32. Tampa Bay 10-14-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 2 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 0-0-0 (5 shots-4 saves), Khudobin 10-11-3 (21-16). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 24-7-4 (32-32).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

