Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars-Lightning Sums

February 14, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 0 0—0
Tampa Bay 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 31 (Palat, Kucherov), 7:19 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Point, Kucherov), 12:39. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 20 (Stamkos, Palat), 12:53. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 26 (Killorn), 14:40. Penalties_Fedun, DAL, (tripping), 2:41; Janmark, DAL, (tripping), 7:11; Miller, TB, (slashing), 18:14.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (McDonagh, Stralman), 8:23. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 32 (Kucherov, Point), 16:28 (pp). Penalties_Seguin, DAL, (delay of game), 15:10.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 3:49; Killorn, TB, (slashing), 4:55; Benn, DAL, served by Radulov, (cross checking), 8:07; Benn, DAL, (roughing), 8:07; Erne, TB, (roughing), 8:07.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-12-7_32. Tampa Bay 10-14-2_26.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 2 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 0-0-0 (5 shots-4 saves), Khudobin 10-11-3 (21-16). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 24-7-4 (32-32).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.