Stars-Lightning Sums

Dallas 0 0 0—0 Tampa Bay 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 31 (Palat, Kucherov), 7:19 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 3 (Point, Kucherov), 12:39. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 20 (Stamkos, Palat), 12:53. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 26 (Killorn), 14:40. Penalties_Fedun, DAL, (tripping), 2:41; Janmark, DAL, (tripping), 7:11; Miller, TB, (slashing), 18:14.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 12 (McDonagh, Stralman), 8:23. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 32 (Kucherov, Point), 16:28 (pp). Penalties_Seguin, DAL, (delay of game), 15:10.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (tripping), 3:49; Killorn, TB, (slashing), 4:55; Benn, DAL, served by Radulov, (cross checking), 8:07; Benn, DAL, (roughing), 8:07; Erne, TB, (roughing), 8:07.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-12-7_32. Tampa Bay 10-14-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 2 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Bow 0-0-0 (5 shots-4 saves), Khudobin 10-11-3 (21-16). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 24-7-4 (32-32).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:27.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.

