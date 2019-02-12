Stars-Panthers Sums

Dallas 1 1 1—3 Florida 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 23 (Hintz, Radulov), 11:47. Penalties_Ritchie, DAL, (tripping), 18:33.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Lindell 8 (Benn, Seguin), 12:39. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 7:41; Hoffman, FLA, (tripping), 9:52; Oleksiak, DAL, (interference), 13:51.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Seguin 24 (Radulov), 17:48. Penalties_Cogliano, DAL, (slashing), 5:12; Ekblad, FLA, (slashing), 7:46.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-5-7_19. Florida 8-12-10_30.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 10-10-3 (30 shots-30 saves). Florida, Luongo 12-12-1 (18-16).

A_9,472 (19,250). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brad Kovachik.

