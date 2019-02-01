Stars & Stripes Challenge plans to sail with a coed crew

SAN DIEGO (AP) — America’s Cup challenger Stars & Stripes Team USA says it will have a coed crew when it competes for the oldest trophy in international sports in New Zealand in 2021.

As well as opening its recruiting process to women, Stars & Stripes Team USA is seeking athletes from a cross-section of sports who can fill out the all-American crew aboard its physically demanding 75-foot foiling monohull.

“There are incredible female athletes and I want to see them sailing our AC75,” said Mike Buckley, the team’s co-founder and skipper.

The team will hold foiling camps at its base in Long Beach with its GC32 catamaran Feb. 19-28 and March 10-22, as well as a combine tour to test athletes who might not normally apply for a job as a professional sailor.

