Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steger, Halvorsen lead W. Carolina past The Citadel 103-82

February 16, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Onno Steger scored 25 points and Matt Halvorsen added 24 points as Western Carolina beat the Citadel 103-82 on Saturday, snapping a four-game skid.

Steger and Halvorsen were both 6 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc for the Catamounts (7-21, 4-11 Southern Conference), who hit 19 of 30 3-pointers overall, a season-high. Marc Gosselin had 18 points and six rebounds and Marcus Thomas had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Catamounts led 43-39 at the break and outscored the Citadel 60-43 in the second half, cruising to the win.

Lew Stallworth scored a career-best 37 points with five rebounds and five assists to lead the Bulldogs (11-14, 3-11). Zane Najdawi added 12 points and Alex Reed had 11.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.