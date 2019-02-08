Listen Live Sports

Stepteau, Hawaii lead 3-pt assault in win over Long Beach St

February 8, 2019 12:25 am
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Brocke Stepteau scored 23 points with five 3-pointers and Zigmars Raimo scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Hawaii beat Long Beach State 77-70 on Thursday night.

The Rainbow Warriors have won three of their last four.

Stepteau made a pair of foul shots and Sheriff Drammeh made a 3 with 12:08 left and Hawaii (14-8, 5-3 Big West Conference) led 59-53. Long Beach State never got within six points the rest of the way. Jack Purchase added 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Hawaii tied a school record with 14 made 3s in 27 attempts (52 percent).

Temidayo Yussuf led the 49ers (8-16, 2-6) with 18 points, Deishuan Booker 11 and Edon Maxhuni 10. Long Beach State controlled the interior by outscoring Hawaii 36-20 but failed to keep pace shooting just 6 of 16 from deep.

