Stewart, Moody lift North Dakota over Oral Roberts 85-73

February 16, 2019 10:20 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart scored a season-high 23 points as North Dakota defeated Oral Roberts 85-73 on Saturday night. Aanen Moody added 21 points for the Fighting Hawks, while Cortez Seales chipped in 20.

Stewart hit 9 of 11 free throws.

Filip Rebraca had five assists for North Dakota (10-16, 4-9 Summit League).

Kevin Obanor had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-19, 6-8). D.J. Weaver added 15 points. Aidan Saunders had 13 points.

The Fighting Hawks leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 83-72 on Jan. 3. North Dakota plays Denver at home next Saturday. Oral Roberts plays Western Illinois on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

