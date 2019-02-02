Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stith, Caver help Old Dominion beat Rice, stay atop C-USA

February 2, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — B.J. Stith hit a season-high five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Ahmad Caver added 17 points and 11 assists, and Old Dominion beat Rice 80-76 on Saturday night.

Justice Kithcart had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for ODU. The Monarchs (18-6, 8-3 Conference USA), who have won seven of their last eight, lead North Texas by a half-game in the conference standings.

Stith capped a 15-6 run with a 3-pointer to give ODU a 50-45 lead with 12 ½ minutes to play. Martin made a layup and then hit a 3 to pull the Owls within one about nine minutes later but Kithcart answered with a 3 from the left corner and, after Rice air balled a 3, Ahmad Caver made a short jumper to make it 72-66 with 2:24 to play. Rice trimmed its deficit to four on three occasions in the final 60 seconds but got no closer.

Chris Mullins had 14 points, Robert Martin scored 13 and Jack Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Rice (9-14, 4-6).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.