Stith leads Old Dominion past Middle Tennessee 55-50

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Stith had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Old Dominion narrowly defeated Middle Tennessee 55-50 on Saturday night.

Jason Wade had 11 points for Old Dominion (20-6, 10-3 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Ahmad Caver added 10 points. Dajour Dickens had three blocks for the road team.

Donovan Sims had 14 points for the Blue Raiders (8-17, 5-7). Antonio Green added 13 points and six rebounds. Jayce Johnson had seven rebounds.

Old Dominion finishes out the regular season against Charlotte at home next Saturday. Middle Tennessee matches up against W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

