Stony Brook looks to extend streak vs Albany

Albany (9-17, 4-7) vs. Stony Brook (21-5, 9-2)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook looks for its fifth straight conference win against Albany. Stony Brook’s last America East loss came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 57-49 on Jan. 30. Albany knocked off Maine by nine on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stony Brook’s Akwasi Yeboah has averaged 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while Elijah Olaniyi has put up 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Great Danes, Ahmad Clark has averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Cameron Healy has put up 16.3 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seawolves have given up only 61.4 points per game to America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Clark has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. Clark has accounted for 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has an assist on 38 of 82 field goals (46.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Albany has assists on 42 of 63 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT GREAT DANES: Stony Brook has held opposing teams to 38.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their four-game winning streak, the Seawolves have held opposing shooters to 36.2 percent.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

