The Associated Press
 
Striker Fredy Montero returning to Vancouver Whitecaps

February 15, 2019 6:14 pm
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Colombian striker Fredy Montero has returned to Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps, agreeing to a two-year contract.

Sporting Lisbon in Portugal announced earlier Friday that it had released Montero.

Montero had 47 goals and 34 assists for the Seattle Sounders in 119 regular-season games from 2009-12. He had 13 goals and six assists in 33 regular-season games for the Whitecaps in 2017.

Vancouver opens its MLS season against Minnesota on March 2.

