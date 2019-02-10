Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

Barton 4-3, Nyack 3-4
Chowan 12, Clarion 9
Francis Marion 7, Augusta 2
LSU Alexandria 4, Midland 1
Rio Grande 4-6, Concordia (Mich.) 3-13
St. Andrews 7-3, WVU Tech 2-0
Benedictine (Kan.) 30, Southwestern (Kan.) 7
Kansas Wesleyan 20, Dakota St. 2, 5 innings
Mount Mercy 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3, 8 innings
Oklahoma Science 8, Bellevue 3
Oregon Tech 7, La Sierra 3
