Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

SOUTH

Barton 8-8, Mercy 6-9

East Carolina 4, Radford 3

FIU 13, Stony Brook 2

Florida 3, Long Beach St. 1

Florida St. 9, Maine 1

FAU 5, Cincinnati 3

George Mason 12, Villanova 5

Indiana 6, Memphis 0

Louisiana-Lafayette 8, Texas 6

Manhattan 5, Stetson 2

Maryland 5, VCU 3

NC A&T 6, Niagara 0

N.C. Central 9, Canisius 0, 5 innings

North Carolina 14, Xavier 3

Penn St. 6, Monmouth 4

Quinnipiac at UNC Greensboro, ccd., weather

South Florida 4, Samford 1

The Citadel 9, Delaware St. 3

Tulane 16, George Washington 6

UCF 7, Siena 1

UConn 8, Louisville 3

VMI 9, UNC Wilmington 4

Wake Forest 5, Georgetown 3

William & Mary 4, Marist 3

Wright St. at Mississippi, ccd., weather

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 9, Saint Louis 7

Michigan 12, Binghamton 2

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 3, E. Illinois 2

Baylor 6, Holy Cross 1

Northwestern St. 2, Houston 1, 11 innings

Oklahoma St. 3, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 1

Rice 15, Rhode Island 3

TCU 10, Vanderbilt 2

Texas A&M 3, Fordham 1

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 13, Wichita St. 8

